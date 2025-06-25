PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

