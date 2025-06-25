DORVAL Corp Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DORVAL Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Gray Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,594,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 156,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

