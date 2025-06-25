MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,513 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.2% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

NYSE EOG opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

