Global Assets Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,853 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,425,000 after buying an additional 118,204 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

