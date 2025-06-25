Mill Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up about 1.1% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $3,870,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

OTIS stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

