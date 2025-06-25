Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,410.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.89. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

