HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.87.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.32, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $159.35 and a 1-year high of $265.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

