Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

