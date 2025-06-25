ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.17 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ProCook Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.97%.

ProCook Group Trading Down 1.3%

PROC opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.04 million, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33. ProCook Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.60).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel (Dan) Walden sold 47,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.46), for a total value of £16,001.76 ($21,782.96). Corporate insiders own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook is the UK’s leading direct-to-consumer specialist kitchenware brand. ProCook designs, develops, and retails a high-quality range of direct-sourced and own-brand kitchenware which provides customers with significant value for money.

The brand sells directly through its website, www.procook.co.uk, and through an expanding network of over 60 own-brand retail stores, located across the UK.

Founded over 25 years ago as a family business, selling cookware sets by direct mail in the UK, ProCook has grown into a market leading, multi-channel specialist kitchenware company, employing over 600 colleagues, and operating from its Store Support Centre in Gloucester.

