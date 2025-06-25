Saybrook Capital NC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 3.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

