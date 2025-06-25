Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Cencora comprises 1.7% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.91.

COR stock opened at $294.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

