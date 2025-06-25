Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

BR opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.64 and a one year high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day moving average is $235.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

