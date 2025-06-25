Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,756,000 after buying an additional 6,586,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,980,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6,386.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,621,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

