Live Oak Investment Partners Buys 44,391 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Live Oak Investment Partners raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3,588.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,391 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

