Generate Investment Management Ltd Invests $22.94 Million in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,936,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.6% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 791.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.97.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

