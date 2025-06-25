HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $19.77 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,473,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

