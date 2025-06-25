Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

