Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up about 7.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

