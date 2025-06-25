iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lifted by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12,139.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,970 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $54,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

IVE opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

