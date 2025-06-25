Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires 12,400 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.3%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.72 and its 200 day moving average is $242.86.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $15,481,432.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,429,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,737,275,050.28. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

