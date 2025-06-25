Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,557,000 after buying an additional 882,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,853,000 after buying an additional 610,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PLD opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.