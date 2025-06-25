Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,572,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.36 and its 200 day moving average is $582.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $591.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.