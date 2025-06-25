Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 201.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,848 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

