Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.97 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.1% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IVV opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.79. The company has a market capitalization of $591.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

