Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $33.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.6% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

