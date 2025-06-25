iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,892,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

