CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Cut by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 152.9% in the first quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,302.50. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,060 shares of company stock worth $87,750,868 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $485.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of -703.45 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $494.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $444.73 and its 200-day moving average is $398.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

