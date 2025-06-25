Comparing GE Vernova (GEV) & Its Peers

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GE Vernova to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GE Vernova and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Vernova 5.42% 10.10% 2.04% GE Vernova Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GE Vernova and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GE Vernova $34.94 billion $1.55 billion 73.72 GE Vernova Competitors $5.38 billion $332.42 million 10.66

Risk and Volatility

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. GE Vernova is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

GE Vernova has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Vernova’s competitors have a beta of -72.72, suggesting that their average share price is 7,372% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Vernova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GE Vernova pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 54.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GE Vernova and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Vernova 0 8 18 4 2.87 GE Vernova Competitors 252 972 1620 52 2.51

GE Vernova presently has a consensus price target of $429.13, suggesting a potential downside of 16.12%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 2.73%. Given GE Vernova’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GE Vernova has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GE Vernova beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.