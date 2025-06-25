E&G Advisors LP Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.