Sylvest Advisors LLC Has $15 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sylvest Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $15,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

