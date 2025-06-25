13,548 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Purchased by Balance Wealth LLC

Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,473,000 after buying an additional 31,776,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,494 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,652,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,636,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,198,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

