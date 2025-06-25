Contrasting Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Free Report) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 HF Sinclair 0 6 6 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

HF Sinclair has a consensus price target of $43.70, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and HF Sinclair”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HF Sinclair $28.58 billion 0.27 $177.00 million ($0.77) -53.33

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

Profitability

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A HF Sinclair -0.51% 0.05% 0.03%

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People’s Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

