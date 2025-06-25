Comparing Benev Capital (BEVFF) and Its Peers

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “DIVERSIFIED OPS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Benev Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Benev Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Benev Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benev Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Benev Capital Competitors 199 870 1635 64 2.57

Profitability

As a group, “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies have a potential downside of 2.83%. Given Benev Capital’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benev Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Benev Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benev Capital 41.35% 11.41% 5.70% Benev Capital Competitors -24.47% -40.66% -9.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benev Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benev Capital $47.44 million $19.43 million 19.08 Benev Capital Competitors $13.29 billion $969.16 million 42.48

Benev Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Benev Capital. Benev Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Benev Capital has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benev Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Benev Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Benev Capital pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Benev Capital peers beat Benev Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Benev Capital Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

