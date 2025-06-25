Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $19.89. 159,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,104,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Williams Trading set a $27.00 target price on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

The company has a market cap of $681.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $99,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,550,231.97. This trade represents a 2.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 239,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 3,678.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

