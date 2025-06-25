Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Trading 4.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Christian Dior S.E. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.50 and last traded at $128.50. Approximately 51 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.78.

Christian Dior S.E. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11.

Christian Dior S.E. Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

