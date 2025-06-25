Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $183.06 and last traded at $184.69. 202,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 926,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.71.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.66 and a 200 day moving average of $178.58. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

