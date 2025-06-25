Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) Issues Earnings Results

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Stock Up 2.1%

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 125.55 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.73. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 102 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.74).

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc is a new UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities that provide exposure to global Emerging Markets.

