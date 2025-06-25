Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.99. 296,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,131,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.73 million, a P/E ratio of -296.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 1,268,988 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.