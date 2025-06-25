Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Stock Price Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.13. Approximately 383,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 618,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.19.

In other Vizsla Silver news, Director Michael Konnert sold 323,000 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.92, for a total value of C$1,266,160.00. Also, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$347,347.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 733,000 shares of company stock worth $3,113,507.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

