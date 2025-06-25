Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 110,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 402,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SKE shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Skeena Resources by 174.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 199,654 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 275,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.