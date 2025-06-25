MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Stock Price Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.72. 524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84.

About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

