Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $42.39. Approximately 275,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 808,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

SPHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Sphere Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.21. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 33.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $280.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 826.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

