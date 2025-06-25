Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 618,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 572,789 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.70.
Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.
Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Equity Trust
About Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gabelli Equity Trust
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AST SpaceMobile’s Signal Strengthens as Stock Nears Orbit
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Cybersecurity Confidence: 3 of the Market’s Most Upgraded Stocks
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Costco at a Crossroads: Is the Next Move Higher or Lower?
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.