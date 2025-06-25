Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 618,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 572,789 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $5.70.

Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Equity Trust

About Gabelli Equity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,520,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 776,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,903,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 493,510 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 847,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 3,654.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 720,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 701,120 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.