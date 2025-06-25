Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MA1)

Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited (ASX:MA1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.
Monash Absolute Investment Stock Performance
About Monash Absolute Investment
Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Monash Investors Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across Australia. It invests in the growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.
