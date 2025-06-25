Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.
Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $853.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.
About Dexus Industria REIT
