Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $853.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Dexus Industria REIT alerts:

About Dexus Industria REIT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX code: DXI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which is primarily invested in high-quality industrial warehouses. At 31 December 2022, the fund's portfolio is valued at $1.6 billion and is located across the major Australian cities, providing sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.