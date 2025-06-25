Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
About Perpetual Credit Income Trust
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
