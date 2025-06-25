Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2025

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCIGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance

About Perpetual Credit Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

Read More

Dividend History for Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.