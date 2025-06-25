Reviewing ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

ESAB has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and NN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 9.98% 16.98% 7.69% NN -7.22% -6.24% -1.17%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.74 billion 2.62 $264.84 million $4.44 26.69 NN $464.29 million 0.23 -$38.27 million ($0.99) -2.14

This table compares ESAB and NN”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of NN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ESAB and NN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 3 5 0 2.63 NN 0 0 0 0 0.00

ESAB currently has a consensus price target of $137.22, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Given ESAB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESAB is more favorable than NN.

Summary

ESAB beats NN on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About NN

NN, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in various applications, such as power control and transportation electrification. Its products include electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies, and precision stampings for the electrical, general industrial, automotive, aerospace and defense, and medical end markets. This segment also produces various tools and instruments for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

