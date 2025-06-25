Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 6th. This is a 36.4% increase from Collins Foods’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
Collins Foods Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $931.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.
About Collins Foods
