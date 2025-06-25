Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 6th. This is a 36.4% increase from Collins Foods’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

Collins Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $931.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

About Collins Foods

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

