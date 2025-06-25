First Pacific Financial Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Pacific Financial cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Boeing were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BA opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

