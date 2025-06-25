Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $813.36 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $718.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

